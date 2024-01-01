Tribal Football

Southampton FC breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Southampton FC
Berrarda already in 'secret meetings' ahead of starting Man Utd job

Berrarda already in 'secret meetings' ahead of starting Man Utd job

Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Southampton FC page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Southampton FC - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Southampton FC news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.