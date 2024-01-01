Hoffenheim swooping for Southampton defender

Southampton have agreed a deal with Hoffenheim for the permanent transfer of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap who wanted to leave this summer.

The deal is worth around £12.8M according to the Daily Echo who report that the German international, who was desperate to leave the club this summer.

Bella-Kotchap has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Jong PSV but has only made 9 appearances for the club.

The 22-year-old arrived from VFL Bochum for less than £10million in June 2022, played 26 times for the Saints but never found his place since.

He played no part in pre-season under Saints manager Russell Martin and an exit to a German side looked inevitable.

A medical is booked for Tuesday with a view to finalising the move swiftly as he moves back to his homeland under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.