Hoffenheim swooping for Southampton defender

Hoffenheim sign Southampton defender who was keen to leave
Southampton have agreed a deal with Hoffenheim for the permanent transfer of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap who wanted to leave this summer.

The deal is worth around £12.8M according to the Daily Echo who report that the German international, who was desperate to leave the club this summer. 

Bella-Kotchap has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Jong PSV but has only made 9 appearances for the club. 

The 22-year-old arrived from VFL Bochum for less than £10million in June 2022, played 26 times for the Saints but never found his place since. 

He played no part in pre-season under Saints manager Russell Martin and an exit to a German side looked inevitable. 

A medical is booked for Tuesday with a view to finalising the move swiftly as he moves back to his homeland under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. 

