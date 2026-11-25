Bayern says Musiala's "health comes above everything else" after controversy this month

Bayern Munich have confirmed talks with Jamal Musiala this week following controversial comments.

Musiala suffered two collapses during pre-season in August 2026 and was diagnosed with absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction.

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The 23 year old has also struggled with a muscle injury and has found it difficult to regain consistent fitness this season as the German giants weigh up a new contract for the youngster.

Musiala signed a contract extension until 2030 in February 2025 and Bayern have been accused of pressuring the youngster to put pen to paper this month as comments were released from club chiefs.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have all addressed concerns about the midfielder's ability to regain his previous level.

This sparked huge criticism of Bayern from fans as well as FIFPRO (global players' union) who stated "Contracts are there to be respected" and comments from the club placed unnecessary pressure on a player attempting to rebuild his fitness and confidence.

Musiala's wellbeing comes before anything

Now, the German champions have released a statement as they revealed that Musiala's well-being is more important than anything.

"A constructive meeting took place between FC Bayern Munich and the management of Jamal Musiala yesterday (Tuesday). For both sides, the player’s health comes above everything else. Musiala is being given full support on his road back.

"As there have been many rumours in recent days, FC Bayern and 11WINS, the agency representing Jamal, wish to clarify: Jamal Musiala was first examined on 22nd April 2025 due to absence-like symptoms. This took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical unit immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared.

"FC Bayern and Musiala’s management have agreed to continue talks in partnership and in confidence."

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl described the discussions as "very, very constructive" this week as his vital recovery enters a public debate about money and his future.