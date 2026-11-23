Carsten Ramelow, president of players' union association of ⁠contract football players (VDV), has joined the criticism of Bayern Munich's handling of ‌Jamal Musiala's contract situation while the midfielder ‌recovers from a series of health ‌problems.

The criticism was triggered by remarks from ‌Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness and ‌other officials about Musiala's future.

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Global players' union FIFPRO last week accused the club of putting ‌pressure on Germany international Musiala ⁠during his recovery.

"I ‌think the people in charge sent a ​bad signal and scored an own goal. I'm just sorry for ​the guy," former Germany midfielder Ramelow told RTL/Sky Sport on Monday.

"What many people ⁠forget is ​that, even though players earn much more today than they did in our time, they are still human beings. And ‌the mental side of the game is incredibly important too. Criticism from within your own club is counter-productive. I think a lot of damage will have been done."

Musiala, who signed a contract extension through 2030 in 2025, has endured a difficult spell at Bayern ‌due to injuries and illness.

He broke ​his leg at the Club World ‌Cup in 2025, missed half of last season, collapsed twice within days in August before being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, and suffered a ⁠hamstring injury ⁠in September.