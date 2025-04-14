Bayern Munich to invite offers for Palhinha this summer

Bayern Munich are set to invite offers for Joao Palhinha this summer.

The Portugal midfielder only moved to Bayern last summer from Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, BILD says Bayern management have failed to have been convinced by Palhinha and will transfer-list him at the end of the season.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is in agreement and will encourage Palhinha to find himself a new club. The 29 year-old doesn't fit into Kompany's playing approach.

Bayern, though, will struggle to sell for the €50m they splashed out on Palhinha last summer.