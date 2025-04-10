Leroy Sane makes transfer decision amid Arsenal, Liverpool interest

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich ace has made a decision regarding his future amid interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and reports are suggesting the winger is set to become a free agent.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are understood to be interest in Sane as they seek to bolster their attacking line-ups. 

As per Sky Germany, Bayern have offered him a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2028, but he would have to agree to a significant wage drop.

Sane currently earns €20 million-per-season with the Bundesliga leaders, and he would see his salary drop to €10m and around €15m if he meets his performance-based bonuses.

It’s understood that Sane would prefer to stay at Bayern despite the proposed reduction in his wages and is not open to a move back to the Premier League.

