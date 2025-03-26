Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies out for 7 months after tearing cruciate ligament

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is set for 7 months on the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL while away with Canada on international duty.

Davies sustained the injury during Canada's 2-1 Concacaf Nations League third-place play-off win over the United States on Sunday and the club has now confirmed Davies will require surgery, which is a huge loss for the club who are currently chasing the Bundesliga title.

FC Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl spoke on the news that is devastating for both the club and the player who recently committed his future to the side until June 2030.

"Unfortunately, there's always the risk of players returning from international breaks with injuries - this time, we've been hit particularly hard. The absence of Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano weighs heavily on FC Bayern. Phonzy will get all the support he needs on his road to recovery.

“We'll also be keeping a close eye on Upa in the coming weeks and expect him to be available again soon. We have a strong squad and will compensate for these absences. We'll now grow even closer together. The quality is there to continue pursuing our big goals."

Davies has made 226 appearances for Bayern since joining from Vancouver Whitecaps as a 17-year-old in 2018 and is arguably one of the best full backs in the world. As Bayern chases the league title as well as the Champions League, they may have to dip into the academy to fill the defensive gaps until the end of their campaign.