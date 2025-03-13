Klinsmann snubs Bayern Munich: Right time for Inter Milan to win Champions League

Jurgen Klinsmann admits he wants to support Inter Milan in their clash with Bayern Munich.

The German great won titles with both giants and says he might e+be favouring one team over the other ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Klinsmann told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Who will I support? For the beautiful football, I played for both teams. But I want to be there, I want to come to San Siro, to support Inter.

"It's a shame that this challenge comes so early, in the Champions League quarter-finals. It would have been a final match, and in Munich. Just think how beautiful it is.

"Obviously Bayern wants to get to the end at all costs because there is a special match at home, the final. When do they give you the chance to play a match that is worth the Champions League in your stadium? But for Inter it's time to win a European Cup again.

"I think they've created a great team. It's a squad with two teams, they've doubled every position. Inter has a great way of playing, for their style, a 3-5-2 that sees the players continually change positions between them. It makes me smile when Bastoni ends up on the left wing and crosses.

"The only thing he's missing is that he then puts it in the box for himself. Like, he crosses and then he scores again. Inter is great to watch."