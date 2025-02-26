Bayern Munich president Hainer makes clear Muller plans for retirement

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer wants to see Thomas Muller remain with the club once he hangs up the boots.

The veteran striker has been limited to a bit-part role at Bayern this season under coach Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hainer compared the plans for Muller to the one presented to former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm, who remained at the club after his retirement.

"For Thomas, it will all depend on his fitness and how he feels," Hainer explained.

"We want to talk to him about what he will do after his career is over, because we would like to involve him in one way or another at Bayern.

"Whether he wants to do something immediately or whether he prefers to take a break after such a long and intense career, that will be a decision he will have to make himself."