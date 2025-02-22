Zaragoza, Palhinha among players Bayern Munich seeking to sell

Bayern Munich are seeking a buyer for Bryan Zaragoza this summer.

The Spain attacker is currently on-loan at Osasuna.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting there are several players on the way out and one of them is Zaragoza.

Others who could leave are Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Raphael Guerreiro, Sacha Boey and João Palhinha.

Bayern wish to sell to reduce squad numbers and also add to their summer budget.