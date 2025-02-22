Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Zaragoza, Palhinha among players Bayern Munich seeking to sell

Carlos Volcano
Zaragoza, Palhinha among players Bayern Munich seeking to sell
Zaragoza, Palhinha among players Bayern Munich seeking to sellLaLiga
Bayern Munich are seeking a buyer for Bryan Zaragoza this summer.

The Spain attacker is currently on-loan at Osasuna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting there are several players on the way out and one of them is Zaragoza.

Others who could leave are Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Raphael Guerreiro, Sacha Boey and João Palhinha.

Bayern wish to sell to reduce squad numbers and also add to their summer budget.

Mentions
Zaragoza BryanPalhinha JoaoFalk ChristianComan KingsleyGoretzka LeonGuerreiro RaphaelBoey SachaBayern MunichOsasunaLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Bayern Munich president Hainer delivers update on Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich
Bayern Munich challenging Chelsea for Atlético Madrid midfielder Barrios