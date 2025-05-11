Bayern Munich defender Dier confirms Monaco move

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier has confirmed he's joining AS Monaco.

Off contract at the end of June, Dier will move to ASM in a Bosman transfer.

After victory over Borussia Monchengladbach yesterday, Dier explained his reasons to reporters in the mixed zone.

He said, "I had the best feelings and the best conversations with that club.

"In the end, it was also the club that made the most effort. There were no ifs and buts. I'm talking about it, but I don't think it's official yet."

Dier initially moved to Munich on loan from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in January 2024, before being signed permanently by FC Bayern the following summer.