DONE DEAL? Monaco close to agreement with Bayern Munich defender Dier

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier is on the move to France.

That's according to L'Equipe, which is reporting the England international has agreed terms with AS Monaco.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dier comes off contract at Bayern at the end of the season and was said to be in talks about a new deal with the Bundesliga champions-elect.

But in France it's being reported Dier, 31, is now on the brink of signing a pre-contract with ASM ahead of moving to Ligue 1 in a Bosman transfer this summer.

Dier is wanted by Monaco management to add leadership and experience to Adi Hutter's exciting young squad.

The former Tottenham defender is in his second season at Bayern.