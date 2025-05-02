Bayern Munich chief announces Dier transfer decision

Bayern Munich chief Christophe Freund has confirmed Eric Dier will leave this summer.

The former Tottenham defender is off contract at the end of the season and is said to have agreed terms over a move to AS Monaco.

Freund said on Friday morning: "We spoke to Eric about a contract extension.

"He informed us that he will not renew and that he will leave us. He is a good guy and we had a lot of fun together. We hope he will end his time with us with his first title."

Dier initially moved to Bayern on loan from Tottenham in January 2024, before being signed permanently by Bayern the following summer.

Dier has played 45 competitive games for Bayern to date, scoring two goals.