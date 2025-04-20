Bayern Munich chief Freund makes clear Palhinha plans

Bayern Munich chief Christoph Freund insists they're counting on Joao Palhinha beyond this season.

It's been suggested the summer arrival from Fulham is being encouraged to find himself a new club, with a return to England at West Ham mooted.

But now Freund says: "It is absolutely not our plan to release him this summer. He has not gotten into the right rhythm, partly due to injuries.

"It's his first year at such a big club. He's a true professional, a fantastic character and a great guy."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also spoke out.

"He played the whole game against Augsburg (April 4) and did well. He has been unlucky with the timing of his injuries. When his moment comes, he can hopefully show how good he is, several times over."