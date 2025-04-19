Bayern Munich step up interest in Chelsea loanee

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their interest in Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos as they seek to overhaul their midfield in the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the German giants are set to make a move for the 20-year-old who is currently on loan at Strasbourg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Santos has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospect in European football, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in his 30 games across all competitions.

It’s understood Chelsea are seeking to integrate the wonderkid into their first-team set up after his impressive spell with their sister club.

Under pressure Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has refused to confirm whether Santos truly has a future at the club, however.