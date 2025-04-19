Tottenham striker Tel rethinks Bayern Munich return

Tottenham striker Mathys Tel isn't ruling out a return to Bayern Munich this summer.

Tel joined Spurs on-loan from Bayern in January, with the deal including a permanent option.

However, after helping Spurs to their 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt - and so reach the Europa League semifinals - Tel was keeping his cards close to his chest.

He told RTL: "I don't know yet, we'll see..."

Spurs' permanent option is set at €55m, which for his current form is deemed too steep by the Londoners.