Musiala ends Bayern Munich exit talk with new contract

Paul Vegas
Jamal Musiala has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The former Chelsea junior has ended hopes of a return to England anytime soon by penning a new deal with Bayern to 2030.

Germany international Musiala was a target for Manchester City, Liverpool and LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, he has now extended his stay with Bayern from 2026 to 2030.

"I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years. I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans," Musiala said.

