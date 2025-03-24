Asano delighted with current Mallorca form: I knew I'd fit in here

Takuma Asano admits he's delighted with his current form at Real Mallorca.

The Japan striker has been the star of the show in recent matches, thanks to his goals against Alavés and Espanyol.

After a period in which he struggled to break into Jogeba Arrasate's starting XI, Asano has regained the coaching staff's trust and is once again becoming as important as he was at the start of the season.

He told Mallorca media: "I'm happy to be here. I like everything about Mallorca, the team, it's a beautiful city with a great climate... and the food is also very good.

“During the six years I was in Germany, I played in the Bundesliga. This is different; I was used to playing in the German league, but I did think that if I came to Spain I would fit in well. After arriving here, I can confirm it: I feel like I fit in well. I feel really good playing in LaLiga; the football is very different, but I think I adapted well.

“I think I adapted quickly. I talk frequently with my teammates, both on the field and off it; I go out to dinner with them. I feel like this team is a family, and I feel very comfortable here. I really appreciate my teammates."