Bayern Munich consider meeting buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao star Nico

Bayern Munich remain interested in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

The Spain international was at his best last night as he struck twice to help Athletic Club knock Roma out of the Europa League.

BILD says Bayern chiefs are scouting Nico this season and are preparing a summer move for the winger.

Nico signed a new deal with Athletic in August, though it carries a buyout clause.

The attacker can be ferried away from Athletic for a fee of €58m.

Williams, 22, also remains on the shopping list of Barcelona.