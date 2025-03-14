Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Casemiro ready to make Man Utd pay
Man Utd add two talented teenagers to their squad ahead of Real Sociedad clash
Antony scores again as Betis sparkle against Vitoria to keep dream alive
REVEALED: Arsenal to hand Arteta (& Berta) huge summer transfer budget

Bayern Munich consider meeting buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao star Nico

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich consider meeting buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao star Nico
Bayern Munich consider meeting buyout clause for Athletic Bilbao star NicoLaLiga
Bayern Munich remain interested in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

The Spain international was at his best last night as he struck twice to help Athletic Club knock Roma out of the Europa League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Bayern chiefs are scouting Nico this season and are preparing a summer move for the winger.

Nico signed a new deal with Athletic in August, though it carries a buyout clause.

The attacker can be ferried away from Athletic for a fee of €58m.

Williams, 22, also remains on the shopping list of Barcelona.

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoAth BilbaoBayern MunichBarcelonaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao star Nico explains rejecting Barcelona and Arsenal
Zahavi in contact with Barcelona, Bayern Munich over Neymar Euro return
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans