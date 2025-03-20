Mallorca defender Maffeo blames Spain snub on Vinicius Jr

Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo believes he's ignored for Spain selection because of his controversial rivalry with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Maffeo also says he's now ready to play for Argentina due to the situation.

He told El Partidazo de COPE: I played for the U21s of Spain, but with the theme of Vinicius and Real Madrid ... that takes you off the board. »

"I now would go with Argentina and not with Spain."

To justify himself, Maffeo also spoke of the situation of teammate Antonio Raillo and his Spain snub.

"He has made merits to go and they have brought in a boy (Dean Huijsen) who I don't know who he is," added Maffeo.