Osasuna president Sabalza: Areso told us we must wait

Osasuna president Luis Sabalza admits they're waiting on Jesus Areso about a new contract offer.

The fullback is being tracked by Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao this season.

Sabalza told Estadio Deportivo: "Jesus said it. I'm not going to invent anything. He's decided we're going to wait. We've made him an offer and we're waiting.

"We shouldn't be in too much of a hurry because he still has one more year left on his contract. We have a whole year left to talk. Journalists sometimes create too many things, we're going to take it slow, we're in no rush about it. Two things happen: he wants to be there and we want him to be there.

"The logical thing is that he's there. But you would have liked Jesus to have come out saying 'I'm going to sign' and you would have put it on the front page.

"But that's not the case. We have to be realistic. We have one more year. If he wants it and we want it, it's logical, like marriages."