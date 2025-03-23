Arsenal, Tottenham scouting Stuttgart midfielder Millot

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot is attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

BILD says the 22 year-old form this season has brought him to the attention of both North London giants ahead of the summer market.

Millot joined VfB in 2021 from AS Monaco and was outstanding in Stuttgart's run to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Millot's deal carries a €20m buyout clause and he admits a move away could be on the agenda this summer.

"A departure? Yes, of course, that’s a goal I’ve set for myself. To be able to take a step forward," he said recently.