Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans
Galatasaray chief reveals Victor Osimhen transfer plan
Jonathan David reveals preferred destination amid Premier League interest

Arsenal, Tottenham scouting Stuttgart midfielder Millot

Paul Vegas
Arsenal, Tottenham scouting Stuttgart midfielder Millot
Arsenal, Tottenham scouting Stuttgart midfielder MillotČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Pressefoto Rudel/Robin Rudel
VfB Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot is attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

BILD says the 22 year-old form this season has brought him to the attention of both North London giants ahead of the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Millot joined VfB in 2021 from AS Monaco and was outstanding in Stuttgart's run to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Millot's deal carries a €20m buyout clause and he admits a move away could be on the agenda this summer.

"A departure? Yes, of course, that’s a goal I’ve set for myself. To be able to take a step forward," he said recently.

Mentions
BundesligaMillot EnzoVfB StuttgartArsenalTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
REVEALED: Kimmich rejected two bigger offers to re-sign with Bayern Munich
Arsenal making move for Bayern Munich star Sane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret