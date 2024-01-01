Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham alerted as agent says Moukoko leaving BVB

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all being linked to a transfer battle this week.

The trio of Premier League clubs are interested in signing wonderkid Yousouffa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

The German teenager is likely to leave BVB as he is not getting enough game time.

His agent told Fabrizio Romano: “Youssoufa has a huge potential, which unfortunately he couldn‘t show last season. I think the fact that he scored 5 goals in 613 minutes says everything about his quality. Few players in the Bundesliga have such a rate.

“Youssoufa was promised a lot before he signed, but it wasn’t realized. He was always only interested in playing and in his development – not in anything else just like the media reports always claimed.

“If it had been about the money, he could have accepted other lucrative offers where he could have earned more than three times as much.

“Media always portrait him as a loser, whether in training or the ongoing season. The only thing he wants is to play and if he is asked to go out and play, we’d have no stress.

“It’s not a secret that there are enough clubs out here who believe in Youssoufa’s qualities and want him in their team.

“I say BVB is making a mistake in giving Youssoufa away. With so little playing time, everyone will know that Youssoufa’s market value will be low and Dortmund can’t expect much.

“We wanted it to be different, but that’s the football business. Youssoufa is totally clear in his mind, extremely focused and knows what he wants to drive his career forward.

“Now we are sounding out interest from England, Spain and France”.