Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is in contact with Reiss Nelson at Fulham.

The winger is on-loan at Fulham from the Gunners for the season.

However, Nelson has struggled for minutes so far this term under manager Marco Silva.

Football.London says Arteta has been in contact with Nelson about his progress and the prospect of cutting short his loan in January.

Nelson could return to Arsenal for the second-half of the season, though he is also attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

 

