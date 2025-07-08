Allegri overseeing major AC Milan squad cuts

New AC Milan coach Max Allegri is already swinging the axe.

At training yesterday, Ismael Bennacer, Yacine Adli and Devis Vasquez were all absent, so suggesting there are no plans to register them for the new season.

Germany defender Malick Thiaw has been encouraged to find himself a new club. Como have held talks, though Thiaw would prefer a Bundesliga move, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rossoneri management are seeking €25m to sell the stopper.

Meanwhile, USA midfielder Yunus Musah is also being pushed out, with Napoli monitoring developments.