Villarreal scouting IF Elfsborg youngster Abdullai

Villarreal are eyeing IF Elfsborg youngster Jalal Abdullai,

At the beginning of September, the 19-year-old chose to sign a new long-term contract with Elfsborg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Abdullai is now tied to the Allsvenskan high-flyers to the 2028 season.

Now Fotbolldirekt.se says Villarreal are showing serious interest in Abdullai.

The LaLiga club reportedly started looking at the striker last winter.

The player is being scouted by Villarreal, however, they have not yet made an offer for Abdullai.