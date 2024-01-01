Barcelona ponder market options amid Ter Stegen knee fears

Tribal Football
Barcelona will find themselves short of options with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury.

The Germany goalkeeper broke down during the 5-1 win at Villarreal yesterday and there's now fears he could be out for the season.

In the short-term, Barca will rely on Inaki Pena as their No1 with young pair Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen to act as cover. 

However, the shake-up will hurt Barca Atletic, with Astralaga in goal for Saturday's win against Zamora.

Barca, meanwhile, could also enter the free agency market to make an emergency senior signing. The likes of Keylor Navas, Edgar Badía, Loris Karius, Jordi Masip and Tomas Vaclik are all available as free agents. 

