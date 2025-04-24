Man City 'keeper Ederson in talks over summer Saudi move

Tribal Football
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Man City goalkeeper Ederson is reportedly in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad over a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, the 31-year-old is growing increasingly open to a move to Saudi Arabia having fallen down the pecking order at Man City.

Ederson has struggled with several injury issues this season, with back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega seemingly taking his place as Pep Guardiola’s preferred option between the sticks.

Al-Ittihad have now opened talks with Ederson and his representatives, with manager Laurent Blanc considering him a priority signing.

A deal may not be a foregone conclusion, however, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce also said to be interested in the Brazilian.

Man City are expected to sell several of their aging stars this summer. Kevin de Bruyne has already confirmed he'll be leaving, while Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish, among others, have also been linked with moves.

