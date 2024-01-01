Liverpool goalkeeper Mrozek lays out ambitions with IF Brommapojkarna and for career

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has laid out his ambitions with IF Brommapojkarna.

The young shot-stopper has joined IF Brommapojkarna on a season-long loan.

BP has won two straight matches in the Allsvenskan with the new acquisition between the posts.

"These are my first matches at senior level and I have been excited since the day I came here to Bromma. I've just wanted to play the games and, you know, help the team get as many points as possible and finish as high as possible in the table. I have not come here just to be here. I want to help the team and be the difference for the boys. That's really what I want to do during this half of the season," Mrozek told Fotbolldirekt.se.

"Yes, there is a certain difference. The people are different but I like both English and Swedish people. Both are really kind and polite. The whole team has made me feel welcome and comfortable in the dressing room. Going from academy football to senior level is a big difference. Above all physically but also technically. However, it has not been as difficult as I thought. When you're a goalkeeper, it's all about not letting the ball go into the goal - it hasn't been that bad actually.

"I don't want to be just 'a goalkeeper'. I want to be among the top five best in the whole world. I set my goals very early and high, when I was around 13 years old. I always wanted to achieve the biggest things and not wanted to be average. Now I just want to be healthy and then we can go from there. But yes, I don't want to tell you exactly what they are. I have different goals that I want to fulfill in the short term and others that I want to fulfill in the longer term."