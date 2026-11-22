Halmstad have kept their hopes of Allsvenskan survival alive after a dominant first-half display to beat Brommapojkarna away from home, taking them up two places into the relegation play-off place having been rock bottom since July.

Brommapojkarna 0-3 Halmstad

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It's the first time all season that Halmstad have registered back-to-back league victories, and having won two of their first 21 matches, it's four wins in the last eight for HBK.

Those have taken them above Degerfors and Orgryte and only three points behind Kalmar, yet with a superior goal difference and a game in hand, KFF are still strong favourites to guarantee their survival.

Brommapojkarna in 11th came into this match already guaranteed to finish no lower and with nothing to play for, as was evident by their start to the match, finding themselves 2-0 down inside 15 minutes.

The deadlock was broken in the third, as Oliver Kapsimalis went on a driving run down the left and cut the ball back for Hussein Carneil, whose effort was saved, but following up on the rebound was Rocco Ascone.

Both sides came close to adding the game's second goal in the following minutes in a snowy Bromma, but it was the visitors who got it in the 14th minute, when Ludvig Arvidsson squared to Carneil, and his effort from the edge of the box took a huge deflection to take it past the helpless Leo Cavallius.

And the contest was over shortly before half-time, with Arvidsson involved again, punching the ball into Omar Faraj, who laid it off for Joel Allansson to score his first Allsvenskan goal since 2012 while a Goteborg player!

The Bromma Boys could not produce anything resembling a fightback in the second half, and are now four matches without a win. Halmstad will need Orgryte to beat Kalmar on Monday 23rd to keep their hopes of getting out of the bottom three alive, though that will bring Orgryte level with Halmstad.

Follow the Allsvenskan relegation battle on Flashscore.