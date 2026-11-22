Sirius beat Djurgarden at home to move three points clear of Hammarby for 24 hours at least and ensure the Allsvenskan title race will go down to the final day. In Gothenburg, Hacken saw off Elfsborg to set up a winner-takes-all clash on the final day between themselves and Djurgarden for the final European place.

Sirius 1-0 Djurgarden

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A goal difference 14 worse than Hammarby's meant Sirius would all but hand the Stockholm side the title if they slipped up again, and while third-placed Djurgarden were now out of the title picture, they still had a place in Europe to fight for.

A snowstorm threatened to postpone the match, and 10 minutes in Sirius were feeling disappointed it went ahead when Henrik Castegren conceded a penalty. The league's joint-top scorer, Kristian Lien, took responsibility, only to drag the effort wide, much to the delight of the home fans and even sections of the away support, who would rather Sirius win the title than their rivals Hammarby.

With two minutes of the first half to play, both set of fans were on their feet again when Marcus Lindberg swung in a cross which neither Jesper Uneken nor goalkeeper Jacob Rinne could make solid contact with, allowing Matthias Nartey to steal in and bundle the ball over the line for his first goal of the season, in his first appearance since July.

After the break, Djurgarden were unable to force their way back into the game, producing just a couple of efforts on goal from Bo Hegland and Charlie Rosenqvist, as Sirius recorded just a second win in six matches, leaving Djurgarden at risk of missing out on a UEFA Conference League place.

Hacken 2-1 Elfsborg

Hacken have gone level with Djurgarden on 52 points ahead of the two meeting in the final round and knocked Elfsborg out of the race for Europe with a home victory.

The deadlock was broken by the home side in the seventh minute, when Abdoulaye Doumbia's long ball forward sent Gustav Lindgren through, and he raced away before clipping the ball over the goalkeeper in real style.

But the lead lasted a little over 10 minutes, as Elfsborg worked the ball on the right side before Arber Zeneli centred low across the face of goal from the byline, forcing Harry Hilvenius to turn the ball into his own net.

However, that wasn't the extent of the own goals in Gothenburg, as the home side retook the lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half, when Julius Lindberg found an unmarked Brice Wembangomo on the right, and his cutback was hammered unwittingly into his own net by Sebastian Holmen.

Hacken held on to return to winning ways, while it's two losses in a row for Elfsborg, who can now finish no higher than their current placing of fifth.

Follow the Allsvenskan run-in on Flashscore.