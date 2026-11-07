Orgryte draw takes them level with Degerfors in Allsvenskan survival scrap

Defeat to GAIS meant Degerfors fell to a fifth defeat in a row in Allsvenskan and now only hold onto the relegation play-off place on goal difference, after Orgryte held out a draw with Vasteras, who missed two spot-kicks.

Degerfors 1-2 GAIS

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Moving level on points with Kalmar was on offer for Degerfors if they could end their winless run, but they came up against a GAIS side who are enjoying life safely in mid-table with little to play for, as the visitors picked up a third win in a row.

The chance for the hosts was there, after they went ahead with a little over 10 minutes of the second half played as several players tried to turn the ball goalwards amid a melee in the GAIS box, before Dijan Vukojevic finally struck the ball through the crowd and past the goalkeeper.

But with six minutes to play, the Mackerels found an equaliser when a cross came into the box following a corner routine, and though Robin Frej was unable to divert the ball goalwards, his touch found Joackim Fagerjord, who fired home from close range.

And just when Degerfors looked to be settling for a point, GAIS secured all three in added time, when William Milovanovic's flick-on found Gustav Lundgren, who cut inside and steered his low finish past the diving goalkeeper.

It's just one point from last eight games for Degerfors, while GAIS climb to eighth having reached the 40-point mark.

Orgryte 0-0 Vasteras

Orgryte picked up their first point in three matches to join Degerfors on 20 points, but in unusual circumstances, as Vasteras' two-game winning run was ended as they twice failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Only nine minutes were on the clock when debuting goalkeeper Alex Rahm brought down Axel Taonsa inside the area. Taonsa took the penalty himself, but Rahm had the final say, keeping out a tame effort from the forward.

And the second half was not even three minutes old when Jonathan Karlsson was upended by Owen Parker-Price amid a melee in the OIS box. This time Abdelrahman Boudah took the responsibility from the spot, only to see his effort bounce back off the post.

Orgyrte stay in the bottom two as their goal difference is two worse than Degerfors, while Vasteras stay in sixth with their slim European hopes now officially over.

Follow the battle for Allsvenskan survival on Flashscore.