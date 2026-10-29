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Ex-Sweden international faces match-fixing allegations

Swedish media: Former Sweden international suspected of match-fixing
Swedish media: Former Sweden international suspected of match-fixing Credit: Henrik Montgomery/TT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Several Swedish media outlets reported on Thursday that three former AIK players are suspected of match-fixing in connection with an Allsvenskan match in 2023.

According to Swedish media Expressen, three AIK players allegedly attempted to lose a match on purpose in 2023.

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SVT Sport adds that one of the suspected players is reportedly a former Swedish national team player.

Several former and current Swedish national team players represented AIK in 2023.

Among them are Mikael Lustig, Sebastian Larsson, John Guidetti, Jimmy Durmaz, Nabil Bahoui, Anton Salétros, Alexander Milošević, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, and Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

However, the media outlets have not specified which player is involved.

SVT Sport report that they attempted to obtain a comment from the player, who declined to provide further details.

"No comment," was the response.

The police are continuing to investigate the matter. Lead investigator Andreas Morander confirms to SVT Sport that there is an ongoing case involving the three players.

"We have an ongoing investigation; we are gathering evidence and reviewing it," Andreas Morander tells SVT Sport.

AIK lost the match back in 2023.

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AllsvenskanAIKSebastian LarssonMikael LustigKristoffer NordfeldtSotirios Papagiannopoulos

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