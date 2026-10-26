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Hammarby keep title hopes alive with win at holders; stalemate in Gothenburg derby

Nahir Besara (right) opened the scoring for Hammarby
Nahir Besara (right) opened the scoring for HammarbyChristoffer Borg Mattisson / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

Hammarby are back up to second in the Allsvenskan standings after a 2-0 away win at Mjallby, with there was nothing to separate GAIS and Goteborg in the Gothenburg derby.

Mjallby 0-2 Hammarby

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It was a near-perfect weekend for Hammarby, who had seen Djurgarden draw and Sirius lose before they won at Mjallby to go a point clear of their Stockholm rivals and cut the gap to leaders Sirius to six points with five matches to play, as the reigning champions remain three points from safety.

It was beginning to look as if the top three were all going to remain winless this round, as Victor Lind was wasteful with Hammarby's best chance in the first half, while Warner Hahn had to get down well to deny Villiam Granath.

But with a quarter of the match to play, Bajen found a way through and in real style, as Lind worked the ball across to Montader Madjed on the right wing, where he cut inside and unleashed a tremendous curling effort with his left foot into the top corner.

With time winding down, the visitors sealed the victory when Nahir Besara slotted an inch-perfect ball through the Mjallby defence to Oscar Johansson, who rolled the ball into the bottom corner. It's four wins in five for Hammarby, while MAIF are winless in nine in Allsvenskan despite an unbeaten start in the Conference League.

GAIS 1-1 Goteborg

Back-to-back draws have curtailed Goteborg's surge up the table in recent weeks, but they at least extended their unbeaten run to eight matches by coming from behind to draw with rivals GAIS, who picked up their first point in three matches.

The home side were on course for all three when Noah Tolf was guilty of pushing Nikola Vasic in the area, and the fouled player sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot with just over half an hour played.

But in the final 20 minutes, Goteborg earned a share of the spoils when Sam Larsson charged down an attempted pass upfield, before beating the goalkeeper to the loose ball and lofting it into the net from just outside the box. Goteborg remain in ninth place, two places but six points clear of GAIS.

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