Kalmar end losing streak with crucial win at Degerfors

Kalmar have climbed out of the bottom three and sent Degerfors into the relegation zone in their stead thanks to a 2-1 away victory in a six-pointer in the battle for Allsvenskan survival.

Degerfors 1-2 Kalmar

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Degerfors had picked up four points against other sides who began the night in the bottom five in their last four matches, while Kalmar had been in freefall, losing five in a row and were without a win in nine in the league.

But the visitors got off to a perfect start, winning the ball in Degerfors' half wide on their left wing, before working it infield for Vilmer Tyren to thread it through for Marius Soderback, who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner with just over two minutes on the clock.

That was KFF's first league goal since 9th August, yet a quarter of an hour later they had another, as Soderback returned the favour - he drove through the middle of the home side's half before squaring for Tyren on the right, and he set himself before powering the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Late in the first half, Degerfors were back in it after a wonderful passing move of their own, which ended with Nahom Girmai playing a one-two with Dijan Vukojevic and drilling a low shot past the goalkeeper before he could react from 20 yards.

But in the second half, Degerfors were unable to force an equaliser, and through Tyren and Abdussalam Magashy, the better chances to change the scoreline fell to Kalmar, but two goals were enough for a precious win that takes them 13th, two points clear of Degerfors, who are now winless in four.

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