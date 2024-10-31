Tribal Football
Brighton, Trabzonspor tracking Malmo winger Ali

Brighton are tracking Malmo winger Taha Ali.

Taka Gazete says Trabzonspor are watching Ali this season.

Though they're not alone, with Brighton also keeping tabs on the winger's progress.

Malmö signed Ali, 26, from rival Helsingborgs IF last year.

There were six goals and seven assists in 30 Allsvenskan matches during the debut season, 17 of which from the start.

This season, there has been one goal and five assists in 27 Allsvenskan matches, twelve of which have been from the start.

