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Nigeria coach Madugu warns against underestimating Malawi

Nigeria coach Madugu warns against underestimating Malawi
Nigeria coach Madugu warns against underestimating MalawiČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shengolpixs

Nigeria head coach Justine Madugu says the Super Falcons will give Malawi the respect they deserve when the teams meet in their opening 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match.

The defending champions face the Scorchers in a Group C clash at Rabat’s Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday night. 

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Madugu believes the Malawians, who are making their tournament debut, are a quality side capable of providing a stern test. 

He also stressed that every team deserves respect after earning their place through the qualification process.

“We have huge respect for all our opponents,” Madugu said at Monday’s pre-match press conference .

“Every team that qualifies for this tournament deserves commendation and a lot of respect. Yes, they are debutants, but they are a very good side. 

“We don’t take anything for granted. Everybody is coming here with a purpose and a mission, so you don’t undermine or underestimate what anybody can do.

“We are here for the defence of the WAFCON trophy and the team is fully ready and set to go. We will stick to our gameplan and our mission.”

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenNigeriaMalawiAfrican football

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