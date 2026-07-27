Ivory Coast make winning WAFCON return against Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast made a stunning return to the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a convincing 4-1 victory over Burkina Faso in their Group B opener at Casablanca’s Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Monday.

The Lady Elephants, competing at the tournament for the first time in 12 years, dominated the first half to establish a commanding lead.

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Rebecca Elloh opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Ines Konan struck twice, with Rosemonde Kouassi and Nsira Ouedraogo providing assists.

Burkina Faso responded shortly after the restart through Adama Congo, but Ouedraogo restored Ivory Coast’s three-goal advantage in the 56th minute to complete an emphatic win.

The result gives Reynald Pedros’ side an ideal start, especially after Tanzania stunned defending champions South Africa 2-1 earlier in Group B.