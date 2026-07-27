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Banyana Banyana stunned by Tanzania in WAFCON opener

South Africa lost their opening match to Tanzania
South Africa lost their opening match to TanzaniaSAFA

Tanzania caused the first major upset of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over South Africa in their Group B clash in Casablanca on Monday.

Banyana Banyana dominated possession and chances but were sloppy in front of goal, while Tanzania took two of the few opportunities that came their way to punish the 2022 champions.

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It puts South Africa on the back foot, with Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso still to come in the pool, and the tournament serving as a qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The four semifinalists will book their tickets to the global showpiece, while two losing quarterfinalists will advance to the intercontinental play-offs.

Sinoxolo Cesane scuffed a shot when well placed in the first real opening for Banyana Banyana before Tanzania wasted a superb chance when they got in between the South African centre-backs but fired straight at goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

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Hildah Magaia, the hero of the 2022 final for South Africa, blazed over the bar with a first-time shot as she ghosted in from the left wing, while Karabo Dhlamini’s deep cross from the left smashed against the crossbar with Tanzanian goalkeeper Najiat Abass beaten.

But against the run of play, it was Tanzania who took the lead in the 37th minute following a quick breakaway.

Diana Msewa picked up the ball 35 yards from goal and drove into the box, with her low shot going into the net via a deflection off South Africa defender Bongeka Gamede.

Thembi Kgatlana was denied by a superb stop from Abass, but from the resulting corner, Banyana were level.

Abass could only flap at the high ball, and Bambanani Mbane headed in from close range for her sixth international goal in her 104th appearance.

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South Africa player ratingsFlashscore

Tanzania came close to taking the lead again when Hasnath Ubamba’s free-kick from the edge of the box looked to be arrowing into the net before Dlamini made a sprawling save to keep the scores level.

South Africa should have gone in front when Dhlamini’s perfect cross was met by Nthabiseng Majiya, but she steered the ball wide from close range.

Tanzania struck again after fine work on the left wing by Ubamba saw her cut inside and fire low to beat Dlamini at her near post in the 87th minute.

Midfielder Linda Motlhalo made her 100th appearance in a Banyana Banyana jersey, becoming the 13th player to do so.

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenTanzaniaSouth AfricaBurkina FasoIvory CoastNajiat AbassAndile DlaminiKarabo DhlaminiHasnath UbambaBongeka GamedeThembi KgatlanaHildah MagaiaDiana MsewaNthabiseng MajiyaBambanani MbaneLinda Motlhalo

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