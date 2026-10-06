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Nigeria boost squad numbers ahead of Comoros double-header

Nigeria boost squad numbers ahead of Comoros double-header
Nigeria boost squad numbers ahead of Comoros double-headereragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria now have 18 players in camp in Ijebu-Ode as preparations intensify for their 2028 Olympic Games qualifying double-header against Comoros.

Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne and Janet Akekoromowei are the latest arrivals, with 14 players featuring in Monday's training session at the Remo Stars Sports Complex.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu, Joy Omewa and Comfort Erhabor are still expected.

Meanwhile, Asisat Oshoala, Oluwatosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre and Flourish Sabastine have withdrawn.

Comoros officially host Friday's first leg before Nigeria's return fixture on October 13, although both matches will be played in Ikenne-Remo.

In Camp

Goalkeeper: Christiana Uzoma

Defenders: Farida Abdulwahab; Tumininu Adeshina; Valentina Uroko; Glory Edet; Shukurat Oladipo; Glory Ogbonna.

Midfielders: Oluchi Omenazu; Joy Igbokwe; Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen, Christy Ucheibe,Toni Payne

Forwards: Shakirat Moshood; Blessing Nkor; Sandra John, Janet Akekoromowei

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Janet AkekoromoweiAntionette Oyedupe PayneChristy UcheibeNigeriaComorosAfrica Cup of Nations Women

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