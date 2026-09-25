Nigeria defender Ohale retires from international football

Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale has retired from international football after a 16-year career with the Super Falcons.

The 33-year-old made 86 appearances, featuring at four FIFA Women’s World Cups and seven Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ohale won five WAFCON titles and became an important figure in Nigeria’s dominance of African women’s football.

Announcing her decision, she described it as difficult but said she leaves with a sense of fulfilment.

"After 16 years of wearing the Nigeria jersey, representing my country and giving everything I had for this beautiful sport, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football," she wrote.

"I gave this jersey my youth, my strength, my sweat, my tears and my heart. And if I had to do it all over again, I would choose Nigeria again, every time.

"To the Nigerian fans: thank you for trusting us, supporting us, celebrating with us and staying by our side in good times and bad. Your love made wearing this jersey even more special.

"Today I say goodbye to international football without any regrets, only with gratitude but the greatest achievement of all is knowing that I have had the privilege of serving my country."