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Nigeria defender Ohale retires from international football

Nigeria defender Ohale retires from international football
Nigeria defender Ohale retires from international footballČTK / imago sportfotodienst / shengolpixs

Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale has retired from international football after a 16-year career with the Super Falcons.

The 33-year-old made 86 appearances, featuring at four FIFA Women’s World Cups and seven Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. 

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Ohale won five WAFCON titles and became an important figure in Nigeria’s dominance of African women’s football. 

Announcing her decision, she described it as difficult but said she leaves with a sense of fulfilment. 

"After 16 years of wearing the Nigeria jersey, representing my country and giving everything I had for this beautiful sport, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football," she wrote.

"I gave this jersey my youth, my strength, my sweat, my tears and my heart. And if I had to do it all over again, I would choose Nigeria again, every time.

"To the Nigerian fans: thank you for trusting us, supporting us, celebrating with us and staying by our side in good times and bad. Your love made wearing this jersey even more special.

"Today I say goodbye to international football without any regrets, only with gratitude but the greatest achievement of all is knowing that I have had the privilege of serving my country."

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World Cup WomenOsinachi OhaleAfrican footballAfrica Cup of Nations WomenNigeria

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