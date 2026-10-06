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MK Dons captain Omenazu earns first Super Falcons invitation

MK Dons captain Omenazu earns first Super Falcons invitation
MK Dons captain Omenazu earns first Super Falcons invitationMike Turner / Zuma Press / Profimedia

MK Dons Women captain Favour Omenazu has earned her maiden Super Falcons call-up for Nigeria’s 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Comoros.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen handed the 24-year-old midfielder a late invitation following withdrawals from the original squad.

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Eligible to represent both England and Nigeria, Omenazu has chosen the 10-time African champions for her international career.

“We are all incredibly proud of #MKDonsWomen’s captain, Favour Omenazu, who has received her first international call-up to represent Nigeria’s Super Falcons,” the club said in a post on X.

 “Favour has been selected for Nigeria’s upcoming 2028 Olympic qualifying double-header against Comoros on Friday 9th and Tuesday 13th October. “Go and smash it, Favour – we know you will”.

Comoros will officially host the first leg on October 9, before Nigeria stage the return fixture four days later.

However, both matches will take place at Remo Stars Sports Stadium in Ikenne-Remo because Comoros lack a CAF-approved international venue.

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