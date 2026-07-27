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Ordega names Ghana as Nigeria’s major WAFCON rivals

Ordega names Ghana as Nigeria’s major WAFCON rivals
Ordega names Ghana as Nigeria’s major WAFCON rivalsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega has identified Ghana’s Black Queens as the Super Falcons’ biggest challengers at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The defending champions begin their title defence against Malawi on Tuesday in Group A, with Zambia and Egypt also standing in their way as Nigeria chase a record-extending 11th continental title.

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Ghana are drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde. The Black Queens could face Nigeria in the quarter-finals, depending on the group standings.

Ahead of Nigeria’s opening game, Ordega acknowledged that several teams could challenge for the trophy but singled out Ghana as the Super Falcons’ main threat in the tournament.

“The team I feel will challenge us in this WAFCON is Ghana because I watch one of their friendly match which they won,” she told Brila FM.

“There are other teams who will challenge us but I think Ghana is our main threat in the tournament.”

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenFrancisca OrdegaGhanaNigeria

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