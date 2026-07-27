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Fazili confident Malawi can challenge Nigeria at WAFCON

Fazili confident Malawi can challenge Nigeria at WAFCON
Fazili confident Malawi can challenge Nigeria at WAFCONSunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Malawi head coach Lovemore Fazili is confident his side can compete with defending champions Nigeria in their opening Group C fixture at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorchers, making their tournament debut, face the 10-time African champions at Rabat’s Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday night. 

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Although Malawi enter the contest as underdogs, the tactician believes his players are prepared for the challenge and determined to make their mark on the continental stage.

“I think what I can say is that we are going there to fight because we cannot go to the battlefield aiming to be killed. We are going there to fight, and I am sure the players are aware of that,” Fazili told a press conference on Monday.

Nigeria are the champions, but sometimes history in football can change. We have seen before small teams doing wonders, so we are going there to fight and get something positive out of the game after 90 minutes.”

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