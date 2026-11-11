Vieira urges Senegal to approach Sudan clash with humility

Senegal national team coach Patrick Vieira has revealed his approach for their matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium on Thursday.

The Lions of Teranga will be going for their second win in Group J of the qualifiers under the Arsenal legend, having drawn their opener 1-1 against Mozambique, before defeating Ethiopia 1-0.

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On the other hand, Sudan under Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah have accumulated three points from two matches. Sudan defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in matchday one, before losing 4-1 against Mozambique away.

Ahead of their double-header against the Swallows, Vieira will miss the services of key players Krepin Diatta, Mamadou Sarr, who pulled out of the squad owing to injuries.

'There are no easy matches'

"There won’t be any special preparation in that regard. What’s really important for us is to prepare for this match as we did against Mozambique and Ethiopia. There are no easy matches," Vieira told reporters ahead of the first game as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"We’re going to approach this game with a lot of humility and seriousness. From there, the important thing for us is to improve from match to match.

"My objective, of course, is to win this match. It’s an important match in front of our home crowd. It will be important for us to put on a very good performance and win.

“To do that, we need to play a cohesive game and be very good as a team in order to deliver a great performance."

The former Crystal Palace manager further stressed the importance of his players making good use of created chances.

"It’s important for me that the players understand what I’m asking of them," continued Vieira. "I’m asking them to play with intensity, to bring speed and a lot of rhythm to our passing of the ball.

"Our area for improvement is also to convert the chances we create. We need to be more aggressive and more present in the opposition’s penalty area.

"The Senegal of today is not the same as the one of 10 years ago. Senegal is now among the best nations in Africa and the world."

Vieira added: "The public no longer simply expects us to win, but to win convincingly. But this expectation doesn’t scare me at all, because we have talented players, players with quality who play for big clubs.

"My role is then to implement a playing style that allows these players to showcase their talent."

Senegal on the right track

Vieira concluded: "The Senegalese team needs to control the game and possession. We need to dictate the tempo of the match.

"I’m quite satisfied with what I’ve seen so far. We’re on the right track. Now, what we need to do is take the next step since the last training camp, both in terms of teamwork, with and without the ball."

The three host nations - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - have already qualified automatically for the 2027 AFCON.

In groups featuring a host nation, only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify from the group, while the top two finishers in the remaining groups will progress to the finals.

The qualifying campaign will conclude with matchdays five and six in March 2027, when the remaining places at Africa’s flagship football tournament will be confirmed.