'It was a no-brainer' - Ngumoha reveals why he snubbed Chelsea stay for Liverpool

Rio Ngumoha has opened up on why he decided to leave Chelsea to join Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The now 18-year-old was regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects at Cheslea during his time in the club’s academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ngumoha was offered a professional deal by his boyhood club, but he opted to leave and join Liverpool because he felt there was a clearer route to the first team.

“I feel like I needed a new challenge,” the teenager explained in an interview with The Independent.

"I feel like if I stayed at Chelsea... not saying that I wouldn't have got to the first team as quick, because I believe in my ability, but I feel like Liverpool just gave me a new pathway. The plan that they set for me was straightforward really.

“For me, it was a no-brainer going to Liverpool, and they just said if I prove myself, because they know how much ability I had, then they know that I would definitely be a first-team player and definitely a star for them in the making.

“I think going to Liverpool so far has been the right choice."

The winger has featured 14 times for Liverpool across all competitions this season, but has only started one of his eight Premier League games.