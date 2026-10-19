CAS ruling on Senegal-Morocco AFCON final expected to be announced by end of November

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Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in January
Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in JanuaryReuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A decision on Senegal's appeal after being stripped of this year's Africa Cup of Nations title ⁠will be made at the end of November, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday.

Senegal are contesting the Confederation of ‌African Football's decision to declare Morocco champions, despite Senegal beating the hosts 1-0 after extra ‌time in January's final in Rabat, and their arguments, plus those ‌of Morocco and CAF, were heard by CAS in Lausanne on October 8th.

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At ‌the time, CAS said it expected a decision within days but ‌has now decided to issue a complete ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award.

"This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at ‌the end of November 2026," CAS said in ⁠a statement.

Senegal walked off the pitch ‌for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation ​time, with several players returning to the dressing room in protest before they resumed play.

Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the ​match into extra time, where Senegal scored the winner to secure victory.

However, they were stripped of the title two months later after CAF's Appeal ⁠Board ruled that Senegal ​had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

Senegal quickly followed with an appeal to sport's highest court, CAS, which was lodged on March 25th but heard ‌some six months later. The basis of their arguments is that the referee’s decision is final and he allowed the match to be completed.

"I know it's a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco," CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said outside the hearing earlier this month.

"I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later. The facts are set, are clear, and the discussions will be on some procedural issues ‌and legal aspects," he added.

The CAS panel is presided over by French ​sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law ‌professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich Ulrich Haas.

CAS decisions are called awards and hold the same value as a national court judgment, enforceable in accordance with the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement ⁠of Foreign Arbitral Awards. CAS awards ⁠may be enforced by sports ‌federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances.

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