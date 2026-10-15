Vieira sets sights on 2027 AFCON glory with Senegal

Senegal coach Patrick Vieira has set a target of the national team qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and winning the final of the tournament slated for East Africa.

The Lions of Teranga currently have four points from their opening two Group J AFCON qualifying matches. Senegal started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Mozambique.

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Their matchday two saw them defeat Ethiopia. With the top two positions guaranteeing qualification from the group, the West Africans are right on track to achieve their qualification target.

Vieira, who was in charge of the two qualifying matches, has shed light on what he wants to achieve from the team he took over from Pape Thiaw.

‘Goal is to win 2027 AFCON’

“There was no need to explicitly state the objectives: when you’re the coach of Senegal, you know what’s expected,” said Vieira in an interview with RTS as quoted by Wiw Sport.

“Of course, the goal is to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Will we achieve it? You have enough experience in football to know that you can lose a final on a single detail, a mistake, or a single play.

“But what matters is what we put in place to achieve it. We will do everything we can to win this Africa Cup of Nations, while also going through the qualifiers and implementing our game plan. I am ambitious, and so are the Senegalese people.

“You can’t be ambitious without demanding high standards every day, whether it’s in organization, training, or the players’ behavior.”

Senegal’s upcoming qualifiers will pit them against Sudan in a double header in November.

“Of course, this is an important moment. I'm looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere and the support of the public for the national team, and I’m eager for that first match against Sudan,” added the Arsenal legend.

‘I hope Mane will be available’

On missing Sadio Mane from the last matches, Vieira said: “We’re talking about one of the greatest players in world football.

“He’s always competitive, he plays very well for his club, and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be eligible for selection.

“Unfortunately, for this first training camp, a knee problem prevented him from being with us. I hope he’ll be free of this physical issue and that he’ll be there for the next camp.”

Asked whether he had held talks with Mane over his words that he will quit Senegal after the last AFCON in Morocco, Vieira replied: “No, not especially.

“We have to qualify first, and then we’ll focus on the Africa Cup of Nations. Right now, he’s one of the best players in his position, and I think he still has a lot to offer the national team.

“We’ll have time to discuss it later, but for now, we need Sadio, and I hope he'll be fit enough to join us for the next training camp. In fact, he already provided an assist this weekend with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.”

The former Crystal Palace manager further reserved praise for former goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who hung up his gloves following Senegal’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Yes, I understand, because Edouard has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for the last 10 years,” explained Vieira.

“It’s a big loss for the national team. But you always have to respect a player’s decision, however difficult it may be. I spoke with him a lot, I gave him my perspective - I thought he still had a lot to offer.

“But it's a choice we have to accept. It gives other goalkeepers the opportunity to showcase their talent. The door to the national team will always be open to him, but we have to move on.”

‘The bar is set very high’

On how long he will be in charge of Senegal, Vieira responded: “A four-year contract. But you know very well how football works: the important thing is to win matches, to see the team progress, and to unlock the potential of this squad.

“I am aware of the expectations of the fans and the Federation. The bar is set very high, but I am very excited by this ambitious project. I am ready to meet those expectations.

“When you look at the points tally after these two qualifying matches, four points is still a source of satisfaction. And then, when you look at the game itself and what we offered, what I would like to implement, there are certainly still areas for improvement.

“But I am convinced of the success we will have with this national team, based on individual talent, but especially on the players' commitment.

“I found a group eager to learn and listen, and I felt the players were very invested in the game plan that the coach, that is to say, me, is trying to put in place. And I find that very positive.”

The 2027 edition will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from June 19th to July 17th.