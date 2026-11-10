Senegal hit by withdrawals for AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Sudan

Senegal national team preparing for upcoming round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers has suffered a huge blow following the withdraws of two key players.

Watford star Krepin Diatta is the first player to confirm his absence after sustaining an injury on Saturday.

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The 27-year-old, who can play in multiple positions on the right and arrived at Vicarage Road on a free transfer after five-and-a-half seasons at AS Monaco, picked up the injury during the game against Middlesbrough.

Diatta was injured after he clashed with Federico Ravaglia while defending an attack from Boro. However, despite efforts to have him continue, the Lion of Teranga was replaced by Omar Haktab Traore.

Following the injury, Diatta has officially been withdrawn from the Senegal squad and has been replaced in the international squad by Sevilla defender Arouna Sangante.

It will be a huge blow to Diatta, who missed the first round of the qualifying matches against Mozambique and Ethiopia. Mamadou Sarr is another, who has been replaced by coach Patrick Vieira.

Massire Sylla has been handed a debut call to step in for Sarr, who is on loan from Chelsea at Real Sociedad, and injured his left calf against Lyon in a 1-1 Europa League fixture.

Senegal started their campaign to feature at the 2027 AFCON in East Africa with a 1-1 draw against Madagascar before recovering to edge out Ethiopia 1-0.

Lesotho squad to face Gabon

Meanwhile, Lesotho coach Bob Mafoso has named his final squad for the qualifying double header against Gabon.

Lesotho will face Gabon away on Friday, November 13th in Franceville, before hosting the return fixture at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, November 17th.

Mafoso has kept the bulk of the team that played Niger and Morocco in September, with the squad headlined by seasoned campaigners such as Sekhoane Moerane, Thabo Makhele and Motebang Sera, who is one goal shy of equaling Jane Thabants’o’s record as Lesotho’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

The two forwards are also Lesotho’s all-time leading goal-scorer in the COSAFA Cup, a record they share with Mozambique legend Tico Tico Bucuane.

Mafoso told the media briefing that his team is itching for a win after a difficult start to the campaign with losses to Niger and Morocco. The Likuena coach felt his team had done enough to have opened the campaign with a win against Niger in Accra.

“We created enough to have won when we played Niger and even if you go back and watch the match, you will see that by the time they scored, we had missed two good chances,” said Mafoso.

“Their goals came through a set-play, and another came on transition. As for Morocco, I’m not going to lie and say we could take them head on, but against Niger we took the game to them but didn’t convert our chances.”

“We think we are there and brave enough to give a good show in the upcoming two games. You will be able to see our team in position and the identity as well as what we are trying to do with this team.”

Lesotho squad

Goalkeepers: Sekhoane Moerane, Mosoeu Seahlolo, Katleho Mathetsa.

Defenders: Fusi Matlabe, Thabo Makhele, Katleho Koaeane, Thabang Malane, Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Thabo Mafatle, Tlotliso Mapola, Lehlohonolo Matsau.

Midfielders: Thabo Lesaoana, Tlotliso Phatsisi, T’sepo Toloane, Neo Mokhachane, Limpho Ralesupi, Teboho Letsema, Pheko ’Molaoa, Lebohang Lesako, Tholang Makuru, Bakoena Ramakatsa.

Forwards: Molefi Kulehile, Motebang Sera.