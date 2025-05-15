South Africa beat Nigeria to reach first AFCON final

South Africa edge Nigeria to reach first U20 AFCON final in 28 years

South Africa have qualified for the final of the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Nigeria in Thursday’s semi-final.

Tylon Smith’s 66th-minute strike proved decisive as Amajita edged past the Flying Eagles in a tightly contested clash at Ismailia’s Suez Canal Stadium.

The 19-year-old Stellenbosch defender rose above his markers to nod in Neo Rapoo’s well-delivered cross, beating goalkeeper Ajia Yakub, who had stepped off his line.

Despite controlling possession for much of the thrilling contest, the Flying Eagles paid the price for squandering clear-cut chances.

Credit goes to South Africa’s goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe, who produced superb saves to deny Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma.

In addition to reaching their first final in 28 years - last achieved as runners-up in 1997 - Ray Mdaka’s boys carry strong momentum into the decider, having gone five matches unbeaten, their longest streak in U20 AFCON history.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s hopes of clinching a record-extending eighth African title have been dashed, with Thursday’s loss marking their third straight semi-final exit following defeats to Mali in 2019 and Gambia in 2023.

Still, the West Africans can take solace in securing a spot at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

“We’re now relaxed after securing qualification for the World Cup,” Nigeria coach Aliyu Zubairu had told the media before the last four encounter.

“That weight is gone. The players can now focus fully on competing for the trophy.

“We’ve studied South Africa well. I watched their game against DR Congo. They’re physical, well-organised and dangerous on the counter, but we believe we have what it takes to win.

“We respect South Africa, but we’re focused on our own game. The goal is the final. We’ve been here many times. The players know what’s at stake.”